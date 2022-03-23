Amazon Accused Of Selling Spices Containing Heavy Metals

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 23, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Two California consumers have filed a putative class action in federal court against Amazon, accusing the retailer of not telling customers that spices the company sells under its "Happy Belly" brand contain unsafe amounts of arsenic, lead, and cadmium. The proposed consumer action has been filed on behalf of a class of individuals who purchased ground thyme manufactured and sold by Amazon under the trade name of "Happy Belly" — but the plaintiffs say they are reserving their right to expand the list of spices covered by the suit during the litigation. The retailer "profited from its unlawful, unfair, misleading, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS