Comcast Hit With Troubleshooter Wage and Hour Class Action

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 23, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Telecom giant Comcast and recruitment agency Robert Half International are facing a potential class action alleging that their incident managers who worked over 40 hours a week were not properly compensated. The complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday by Trevor Scott claims that Comcast — which uses employees recruited by Robert Half — violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act by making the hourly employees work through unpaid meal breaks and asking them to "hang back" 15 to 30 minutes after their shifts ended. "Plaintiff was originally scheduled to work from 8 am to...

