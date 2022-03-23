Ga. Justices Revoke Disgraced Ex-DA's Law License

By Emily Sides (March 23, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday revoked the law license of the former Paulding Judicial Circuit district attorney after he pled guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge in a case that initially found him accused of bribing a prosecutor, lying and violating a public officer's oath. The state's high court unanimously agreed to accept Donald Richard "Dick" Donovan's request to surrender his law license, which he first received in 1979. The state claimed last year that Donovan had bribed a municipal court prosecutor in 2017 by dropping criminal charges against one of her private clients in order to get a...

