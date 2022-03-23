Creditor Row Belonged In Bankruptcy Court, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 23, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Mitsubishi financing arm urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to undo a $1.5 million judgment awarded to a co-creditor of a bankrupt financial firm, arguing the matter should have been lodged in the same venue as the firm's Chapter 11 case. During oral argument, an attorney for Hitachi Capital America Corp. said the New Jersey District Court never had jurisdiction over co-creditor CoFund II LLC's lawsuit stemming from the parties' agreement spelling out the relative priority of their collateral stakes in the bankrupt firm. There was a substantial "overlap" of issues in CoFund's breach lawsuit and a creditors' dispute being...

