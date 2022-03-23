Justices Struggle With Scope Of Foreign Discovery Statute

By Caroline Simson (March 23, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struggled on Wednesday during oral arguments with how to address concerns that expanding the scope of a foreign discovery statute would overburden federal courts and slow the pace of arbitration, although it did not appear to be completely against the idea. The high court heard arguments in two consolidated cases to decide the breadth of Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their districts to turn over evidence to be used in proceedings before "a foreign or international tribunal." At issue, in particular, is the meaning of the latter phrase,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS