4 Firms Lead SPAC Deal For $1.28B Israeli Cybersecurity Co.

By Benjamin Horney (March 23, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Israeli cybersecurity firm HUB will go public at an enterprise value of roughly $1.28 billion by merging with special-purpose acquisition company Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp., the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement built by four law firms. Under the terms of the transaction, Tel Aviv, Israel-headquartered HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. will combine with New York-based Mount Rainier, or RNER, according to a statement. The resulting business will go by the name HUB Security and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HUBC." HUB is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Pearl Cohen Zedek...

