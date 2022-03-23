Cresco Labs Grabs Pot Co. Peer In $2B Deal Led By 4 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (March 23, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT) -- Cresco Labs will combine with fellow cannabis company Columbia Care in a $2 billion transaction that was shaped by four law firms and stands to create one of the largest pot producers and retailers in the world, the companies said Wednesday. The agreement calls for Chicago-headquartered Cresco Labs to buy New York-based Columbia Care Inc. at a $2 billion enterprise value, according to a statement. The resulting business will be North America's largest cannabis company by revenue and top wholesaler of branded cannabis products, the companies said. Cresco is represented by Bennett Jones LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, while Columbia Care...

