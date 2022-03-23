International Law Coalition Calls For Tribunal Against Putin

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 23, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A coalition of international law professors, barristers, human rights officials and former heads of state has proposed establishing a Nuremberg trials-like tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials for the country's invasion of Ukraine. In a proposal penned by former United Kingdom Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and John Major and former Australian Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull, the coalition calls for a special tribunal that would prosecute Putin and others for commissioning crimes of aggression in Ukraine. The coalition argues that while courts like the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the...

