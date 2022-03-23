Palin Wants Rakoff DQ'd Over 'Tainted' NYT Libel Verdict

By Lauren Berg (March 23, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Sarah Palin said Tuesday she wants a new judge and trial in her unsuccessful defamation case against The New York Times, saying U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made a series of errors that "contaminated" the verdict, including his decision to toss the case during jury deliberations. When Judge Rakoff indicated he would dismiss Palin's libel lawsuit — finding that the former governor of Alaska had failed to show the jury evidence of actual malice, including a reckless disregard for the truth — before the jury reached its verdict, the news spread like wildfire through smartphone "push notifications," according to the...

