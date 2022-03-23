Guardian Wins Appeal To Force Bank To Disclose Case Docs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 23, 2022, 5:26 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal has ruled that the Guardian newspaper was entitled to documents from an unfair dismissal case brought by a purported bank whistleblower, urging litigants to remember when preparing documents that journalists have a right to see them. Judge James Tayler ruled at the Employment Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday that it was "perverse" and "plainly wrong" for the Employment Tribunal to rule that David Pegg, an investigative reporter at Guardian News and Media, was not entitled to inspect court documents associated with an unfair dismissal case against EFG Private Bank Ltd. The underlying case involved a former employee who claimed he was...

