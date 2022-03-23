Merck Wins Preemption Ruling In Fosamax Warning MDL

By Bill Wichert (March 23, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration's rejection of a proposed warning from Merck means federal law preempts state law claims in multidistrict litigation that the company failed to warn consumers about certain fracture risks of its osteoporosis drug Fosamax. In what appears to signal the end of the more than decade-long MDL, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson found that the claims are preempted because the FDA would not have approved a "differently worded warning," given that the basis for its 2009 decision was its belief that there was insufficient evidence connecting Fosamax...

