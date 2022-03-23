Travel Co. Yatra Urges Del. Justices To Revive Ebix Deal Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 23, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An India-based travel agency that abandoned a merger with a reluctant buyer and then sued for damages told the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday that the Chancery Court was wrong to dismiss its case because it would have been "commercially unreasonable" for the agency to keep negotiating the deal. In oral arguments before a full five-member court, Yatra Online Inc. said would-be acquirer Ebix Inc. had actively tried to undermine their 2019 merger agreement after the COVID-19 pandemic caused Ebix's stock price to drop, making the all-stock deal less appealing. The Chancery Court erred in its August 2021 opinion when it sided...

