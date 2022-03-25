Calif. Facility Asks 9th Circ. To Rehear COVID Suit Remand

By Gina Kim (March 25, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A California-based nursing facility asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday for an en banc review of a decision ordering it to face a COVID-19 wrongful death suit in state court, contending that the panel opinion misused U.S. Supreme Court precedent and should have found that a federal emergency law preempts state-law claims. In its en banc petition seeking reversal of a three-judge panel's unanimous decision last month ordering Ricardo Saldana's wrongful death suit back to state court, Glenhaven Healthcare LLC pointed to the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. That law, passed in 2005 and invoked in March 2020 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS