LA Fitness' Parent Says No Duty Exists In Cardiac Emergency

By Lauraann Wood (March 23, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- LA Fitness' parent company urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday to dismiss claims that it was willful and wanton for failing to immediately use an automated external defibrillator on a gym guest during her cardiac emergency, arguing that it wasn't legally required to do so. During livestreamed oral argument before the state high court, Fitness International LLC said the justices should restore a trial court decision permanently tossing Leo Dawkins' claims because its staff wasn't required under the Illinois Physical Fitness Facility Medical Emergency Preparedness Act to use the device when his wife, Dollett, collapsed, suffering a severe brain injury,...

