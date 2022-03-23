Calif. Restaurants Lose Virus Coverage Row With Nationwide

By Hope Patti (March 23, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. did not breach its insurance contract with two San Diego restaurants seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses, a California federal judge ruled, saying their claims were barred by a virus exclusion. Mille Fleurs and Bertrand at Mister A's lost their COVID-19 coverage suit on Tuesday based upon the Ninth Circuit's precedent in Mudpie, Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance, according to U.S. District Judge Larry A. Burns. In Mudpie, the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that the children's store operator failed to show how it sustained physical damage from the pandemic, which was necessary to trigger coverage...

