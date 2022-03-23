Pittsburgh Panel To Weigh Value Of 'De Facto Condemnation'

By Matthew Santoni (March 23, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A family that owns properties in Downtown Pittsburgh will get a court-appointed "board of viewers" to assess what if any damages the city owes them for effectively condemning several old buildings left on one block, just after a Pennsylvania appellate court upheld the city's denial of their demolition permits. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mary C. McGinley granted a request from several entities controlled by the Troiani family seeking an assessment of damages related to their stalled clearing of several vacant buildings, which the city has allegedly barred them from removing and redeveloping even as it kept charging them...

