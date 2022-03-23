Fiscal Board Says Talks Near On Puerto Rico Utility Reorg

By Rick Archer (March 23, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board told a federal judge Wednesday that creditors of the island's electric utility are "eager" for talks on a new reorganization plan and that it may be less than a month away from filing a restructuring proposal for the island's highway authority. At a telephonic hearing, representatives of the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico submitted a report saying creditors of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority are "supportive" of starting mediation on a restructuring plan for the agency and told U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain the board hopes to file a plan for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS