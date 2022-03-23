Tribal Hospital Wants IHS To Pay $16M During Contract Row

By Joyce Hanson (March 23, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A tribal hospital suing the Indian Health Service over reduced funding has asked a New Mexico federal judge to order the IHS to pay the more than $16 million the agency cut from the health care organization's contract, saying the agency has been reimbursing similar costs for years. Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board Inc., which owns and operates a hospital campus in Fort Defiance, Arizona, as well as a nearby health clinic, said Wednesday in a motion for an injunction or a temporary restraining order that the cut represents 90% of its funding and came as a shock in the middle...

