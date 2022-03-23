Patent Co. Latest To Jump On Justices' American Axle Docket

By Andrew Karpan (March 23, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A patent-holding company is the latest to hear the call of American Axle's widely watched high court bid over patent eligibility and is using the case to pitch its scuttled infringement case against a Finnish sports technology company, citing a New York judge's "misplaced quasi-enablement analysis." Docketed Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, the petition comes from a company called Interactive Wearables LLC, a unit of Poltorak Technologies LLC. The company had latched its patent lawsuit on the Polar M600, a line of waterproof smartwatches that are sold by Polar Electro Oy. The company's patents cover a device that provides "information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS