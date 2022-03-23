Zynga Investor Sues To Block $12.7B Sale To Take-Two

By Gina Kim (March 23, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Zynga investor filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California federal court to stop the vote on a proposed sale to Take-Two, alleging that the two gaming giants left out certain financial projections from securities filings that investors should see before voting on a deal to create a $12.7 billion video game behemoth. Zynga stockholder LR Trust filed the complaint against the company and its board of directors alleging a violation of federal securities laws and seeking to block a vote on the Take-Two merger until Zynga hands over certain financial information. Take-Two's proposed acquisition of Zynga was announced Jan. 10, when...

