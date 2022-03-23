$97.4M Awarded In Suit Over Newborn's Brain Injuries

By Mike Curley (March 23, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- An Iowa jury has awarded a $97.4 million verdict in a suit alleging doctors at an Iowa City hospital caused a newborn's brain damage by using forceps and a vacuum extractor during birth instead of a c-section. In a verdict reached Monday in a suit brought by Kathleen and Andy Kromphardt, the jury found Mercy Hospital Iowa City and Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates of Iowa City and Coralville PC each 50% responsible for their child's injuries. The verdict includes more than $42 million in future medical expenses and custodial care, $11.6 million in loss of future earning capacity, $21 million for past and...

