Mass. Judge Faces Removal For Alleged Grope, Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (March 23, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday suspended a family and probate court judge indefinitely without pay for allegedly groping a court employee and lying about it when confronted, paving the way for removal proceedings in the state Legislature. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, in an unsigned opinion, credited allegations that Associate Justice Paul M. Sushchyk of the Probate and Family Court groped a court employee in 2019 while walking behind her at a conference at the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster. The Commission on Judicial Conduct charged the judge in February 2020 and recommended that lawmakers and the governor consider removing him....

