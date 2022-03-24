Barclays Says It Settled $10M Borrower Fraud Claim

By Rick Archer (March 24, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Barclays Trust on Thursday told the Delaware Chancery Court it has reached a deal with real estate mogul Natin Paul to end its bid to collect a $10 million judgment against Paul's World Class Holding Co. for allegedly fraudulent borrower statements in 2017. The letter from Barclays, which followed a Wednesday stipulated dismissal of the Texas federal suit that had produced the judgment, said "the parties have reached an agreement resolving this dispute," ending a fight over the judgment that had ranged over three courts in two states. Neither the letter nor the Texas stipulation disclosed the terms of the agreement....

