Sheppard Mullin Boosts Health Care Group With 4 NY Partners

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 23, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP said Tuesday it has bulked up its health care team in New York with the addition of four new partners, which follows its recent welcome of five health care attorneys to its Los Angeles office. The team joining Sheppard Mullin consists of Lourdes M. Martinez and Gregory R. Smith from Garfunkel Wild PC, Carly Eisenberg Hoinacki from Epstein Becker & Green PC and Cyrus Abbassi from Proskauer Rose LLP. Eric Klein, Sheppard Mullin's health care industry team leader, said in a statement that the addition of the four new partners will help the firm launch...

