Fiat Chrysler Engineers' RICO Suit Came Years Too Late

By Beverly Banks (March 23, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A group of auto engineers waited too long to file their RICO suit accusing former United Auto Workers officials and Fiat Chrysler executives of engaging in a years-long bribery scheme that violated the parties' labor contract, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland said in a 26-page decision that a suit from 47 current and former engineers in Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV's Engine Manufacturing Engineering Center Department is time-barred. The powertrain engineers' claims under the Labor Management Relations Act and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act were brought to court years after the statute of limitations...

