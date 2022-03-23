Pet Food Maker Calls Co.'s Bid To Avert Arbitration 'Ludicrous'

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 23, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California-based pet food manufacturer urged a federal court to send its multimillion-dollar dispute with a Hong Kong-based pet food wholesale company to arbitration, saying the company's argument that it was forced to consent to arbitration is "ludicrous." In a motion filed Tuesday, Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc. claimed that plaintiff Hong Kong Continental Trade Co. Ltd. is attempting to question the "conscionability" of an agreement that included an arbitration clause. "First, plaintiff would have this court believe that it had no choice but to consent to arbitrate. This is ludicrous," Natural Balance said. "Plaintiff does not claim Natural Balance pressured...

