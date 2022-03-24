Feds Drilled For Remand Bid In Alaskan Mining Road Fight

By Morgan Conley (March 23, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal court was told by both supporters and opponents of a $1 billion mining access road in a protected wilderness area that the federal government's bid to voluntarily conduct further review of the previous administration's approval of the project should be rejected. On one front, Alaska and its Industrial Development and Export Authority argue in their opposition briefs Tuesday that the federal government shouldn't be permitted to further hinder the progress of the 211-mile-long Ambler Road by suddenly claiming it discovered "deficiencies" in the underlying review. For their part, the tribal and environmental groups opposing the mining road argue...

