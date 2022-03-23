Show Must Go On In Broadway Ad Litigation, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (March 23, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court justice gave two thumbs down to the dragging pace of a legal drama between Broadway producer Scott Rudin and marketing firm SpotCo. on Wednesday as she set deadlines in the long-running dispute. SpotCo. says Rudin and his production companies for shows such as "To Kill A Mockingbird" and the revival of "West Side Story" owe $6.3 million for advertising services. But while the suit was filed in August 2020, an apparent technological mixup by SpotCo.'s counsel left the advertising firm only able to review a portion of the few hundred thousand documents that Rudin previously provided....

