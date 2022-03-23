Kidney Care Co. Mismanaged Retirement Plan, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff (March 23, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed Wednesday accused kidney dialysis company DaVita of allowing its $2.6 billion retirement plan to be charged exorbitant fees, causing employees to lose millions of dollars in savings. Lourdes Teodosio, Amber Brock, Garoon Gibbs-Racho and Damon Parks said in their complaint filed in Colorado federal court that DaVita Inc. violated its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by paying administrative and recordkeeping fees for the plan that were nearly triple what it should have been charged. As of 2020, the plan had over 67,000 participants and over $2.6 billion in assets under management, according...

