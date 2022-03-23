Fortnite Maker Gets Patent Suit Nixed in WDTX

By Adam Lidgett (March 23, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas has thrown out a lawsuit alleging Epic Games infringed a series of patents with the in-game communication system of its popular "Fortnite" game, finding that western Texas was the wrong place for the case. Judge Albright — who has accumulated around a quarter of the country's patent lawsuits since he was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 — on Friday said his district was not the proper venue for the suit filed by IngenioShare LLC. In dismissing the suit, Judge Albright said Epic Games Inc. doesn't reside in western Texas,...

