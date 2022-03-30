Hughes Hubbard Adds Fish & Richardson IP Pro In DC

By Caleb Drickey (March 30, 2022, 10:53 AM EDT) -- In a move described as a bridging of the firm's international trade and intellectual property practices, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP hired longtime Fish & Richardson PC patent litigator Andrew Kopsidas, the firm announced. Hughes Hubbard said Monday that Kopsidas will apply his more than 25 years of experience as a patent litigator, which includes extensive experience arguing before the U.S. International Trade Court, as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. "Andrew's hiring is another step [toward] building the trade group not only of today, but of the future," said Ryan Fayhee, head of Hughes Hubbard's sanctions, export controls...

