Immigration, Environmental Law Links Deepen Under Biden

By Mike LaSusa (March 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Immigration and environmental attorneys are increasingly banding together as advocacy groups on both the left and the right try to leverage environmental laws to influence immigration policy. In recent years, both the Biden and Trump administrations faced lawsuits over the building and then the termination of border wall construction projects. Environmental groups said former President Donald Trump's wall was destroying wildlife habitats, and when President Joe Biden took office and vowed to stop the wall, conservative groups that advocate for reduced levels of immigration alleged the decision was made without properly assessing the environmental impacts of that move. The Biden administration...

