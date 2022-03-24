BB&K Disqualified From Calif. School District Cleanup Suit

By Emma Cueto (March 24, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Best Best & Krieger LLP has been disqualified from representing a California city in its battle with a local school district over cleanup costs for contamination on a school property, with a federal judge ruling that the bid to remove the firm, which came three years into the litigation, was not too late. U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong in her Tuesday decision rejected BB&K's argument that the Long Beach Unified School District's motion to disqualify was an "eleventh hour" tactic in its yearslong suit against the firm's client, the city of Avalon. The school district, Judge Frimpong said, raised the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS