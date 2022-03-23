US Reinstates Tariff Cuts For More Than 350 Chinese Products

By Alex Lawson (March 23, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will spare more than 350 Chinese products from punitive tariffs through the end of the year, providing a measure of relief to importers that have long called for a softer touch on products coming in from Beijing. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the potential for new tariff cuts in October, focusing her analysis on a group of 549 goods that had been given exclusions in the past and had them extended, only to lapse later. Of those 549 products, USTR will grant tariff cuts to 352 products through the end of the year,...

