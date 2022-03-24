Paris Appeals Court Won't Revive $1.4B Claim Against Cyprus

By Caroline Simson (March 24, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Paris appeals court has refused to revive a $1.4 billion arbitration claim against Cyprus relating to the failure of FBME Bank Ltd., which was shuttered by Cypriot authorities amid money laundering concerns in 2014. The Paris Court of Appeal on Tuesday affirmed the jurisdiction of the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that issued the award in 2019 dismissing the entire claim on the merits, according to a Wednesday statement issued by Cyprus' press office. The court also concluded that it could not review the reasoning of the tribunal due to the limited nature of the appeal, and rejected arguments from...

