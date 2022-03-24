NJ Firm Beats Sanctions Bid Over Files In Partner Pay Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 24, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday nixed a sanctions bid against now-defunct Hack Piro PA from the estate of a deceased partner over the firm's alleged destruction of case files related to a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million for the estate, citing the parties' disagreement over whether the firm violated court orders. During a Zoom hearing, Superior Court Judge Rosemary E. Ramsay denied without prejudice the sanctions motion by Patrick M. Sages' estate alleging the firm ran afoul of the orders by destroying the files. Hack Piro has countered that such destruction took place before those orders were entered....

