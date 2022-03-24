Mass. Power Plant Plugs Into Del. Ch. 11 With $570M Debt

By Vince Sullivan (March 24, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The owners of a gas-fired electricity generating plant located in Salem, Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court, listing more than $570 million in debt and saying the plant was unable to cover its obligations after an adverse judgment was handed down in arbitration over a contract dispute. In its initial court filings late Wednesday, Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP and four affiliates said that as delays mounted for the construction of its 674-megawatt facility and costs increased, it made the decision to terminate its engineering, procurement and construction contractor in April 2018, according to Chief Restructuring...

