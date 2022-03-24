Rental Car Delivery Co. Kyte Nabs $200M In Financing

By Emma Whitford (March 24, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Rental car delivery company Kyte announced Thursday that it has landed up to $200 million in credit financing from Goldman Sachs and Ares Global Management, intended to help grow the company's urban car fleet and profit margins. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, Kyte is acting on shoppers' growing expectations for convenience and on-demand service, the company said, drawing comparisons to grocery and restaurant delivery. The new funding will also help Kyte keep up with demand for electric vehicles in the coming decade, according to Thursday's announcement. Mayer Brown LLP advised Kyte on the financing, a representative told Law360. ...

