Totino's Pizza Rolls Accused Of Using Fake Cheese

By Celeste Bott (March 24, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers claims in Illinois federal court that General Mills uses misleading packaging on its Totino's brand pizza rolls by omitting that the product contains mostly imitation cheese. The front label of its cheese pizza rolls include representations such as "pizza in a golden crust" and "naturally flavored," with pictures of the rolls, showing the visible contents of what appears to be red tomato sauce and white cheese, lead plaintiff Lakita Smith said in her complaint, filed Wednesday. That leads consumers to expect the product contains more than a minimum amount of the ingredients associated with pizza, such...

