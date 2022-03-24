Contract Negotiation Tool LexCheck Gets $5M Investment

By Steven Lerner (March 24, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- LexCheck, an artificial intelligence-powered contract negotiation platform, announced Thursday that it has raised an additional $5 million in funding. Seed stage venture fund Ulu Ventures led the investment, with participation from Kli Capital, Howard Morgan and other unnamed investors. "Time-based competition in business is nothing new. Legal contracting as a source of comparative advantage in business is a feat few legal departments achieve," Ulu Ventures CEO Miriam Rivera, who is also a former vice president and deputy general counsel for Google, said in a press release. "LexCheck technology speeds legal review by leveraging the limited time and high cost of talented...

