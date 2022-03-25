Hard Rock's Marked Dice Aren't Unlawful, NJ Regulators Say

By Bill Wichert (March 25, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- New Jersey gaming officials have found that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City did not run afoul of state regulations by using marked dice at table games, striking a blow to a craps player's federal lawsuit alleging that the practice cheated him out of more than $650,000. In a Wednesday letter related to Wayne Chan's suit, Hard Rock attorney Karen A. Confoy of Fox Rothschild LLP advised U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez about that recent decision from the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement on a patron complaint filed by Chan. "As set forth in its decision, the DGE has...

