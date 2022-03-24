Greenlight Names Ex-Nelson Mullins Atty As CLO

By Emily Sides (March 24, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Family-oriented personal finance company Greenlight Financial Technology Inc. announced on Thursday that it had tapped the former emerging companies practice leader at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as the Atlanta-headquartered company's first chief legal officer. Doug Spear joins as CLO after serving as Greenlight's lead outside counsel for seven years, according to the company's announcement. Spear, who has practiced law for more than two decades, will guide the company's legal and compliance divisions. Greenlight offers smart debit cards and financial apps aimed at parents who want to teach their kids about personal finance. The company raised $550 million and was...

