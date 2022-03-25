Ga. Federal Court Names New Chief Magistrate Judge

By Emily Sides (March 25, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The federal court for the Northern District of Georgia on Thursday tapped one of its current magistrate judges to take over as chief magistrate judge as the current chief prepares to retire in early April, and announced that an assistant U.S. attorney would be coming on board to fill the resulting vacancy on the bench. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia — which includes Atlanta — announced that Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard, who has been a magistrate judge since 2006, will begin serving as the chief magistrate judge on April 2 after Chief Magistrate Judge Alan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS