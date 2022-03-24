Troutman Pepper Adds 3rd Ballard Spahr Atty This Week In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 24, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has added its third Ballard Spahr LLP attorney in a week, with the addition of a housing financing-focused attorney in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Thursday. Dameon Rivers joins Troutman Pepper as a partner in the firm's multifamily housing finance practice group, the firm said. His work focuses on the construction of senior housing developments, loan transactions involving those constructions, charter school finance and other housing projects. Rivers joins the firm after spending nearly a decade with Ballard Spahr, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is the most recent attorney to make the jump from Ballard Spahr, with Troutman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS