Vitamin C Cos. Ask Justices To Save Price-Fixing Case Again

By Matthew Perlman (March 24, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Vitamin C importers told the U.S. Supreme Court that a second ruling in August dismissing their price-fixing case against a pair of Chinese exporters due to concerns over foreign relations threatens the ability of U.S. antitrust law to reach foreign conduct that harms American consumers. Animal Science Products Inc. and The Ranis Co. filed a petition for review on Monday contending that a split Second Circuit's second dismissal of the case, after the high court revived it in 2018, put too much weight on a perceived conflict between U.S. and Chinese law. The petition said the high court has already determined...

