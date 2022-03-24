Fed. Circ. Revives Patents Albright Found Indefinite

By Dani Kass (March 24, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday reversed Judge Alan Albright's invalidation of a communications patent asserted against Target, holding that the Western District of Texas judge misclassified the nature of the claims. Judge Albright had construed claim limitations in Dyfan LLC's patents as "means-plus-function," meaning they describe what the invention does, as opposed to how to accomplish that action. Unless there is something in another part of the patent called the specification to give those functional claims structure, then the claims can be invalidated as indefinite. The three-judge panel rejected Judge Albright's holding that the patents are means-plus function, meaning they are...

