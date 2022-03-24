Pa. Police To Pay Ex-Trooper $1.6M For Forced Retirement

By Patrick Hoff (March 24, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania State Police must pay a former trooper $1.6 million in back pay, front pay and lost pension benefits, a federal judge said Thursday, after a jury found in November that he was illegally forced to retire because of his disability. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly said the amount was calculated based on Robert Newton's assertion that he would have continued working for the state police until the mandatory retirement age of 60. Newton will turn 60 in 2033. "In cases where the plaintiff is specialized in a particular field and there are limited opportunities for employment outside the...

