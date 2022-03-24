Apple Gets Fed. Circ. To Override PTAB, Ax Qualcomm Patent

By Dani Kass (March 24, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit invalidated as obvious claims of a Qualcomm wireless communication patent Thursday, finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was wrong to uphold them. The circuit court reversed the board's decision in two of the five unsuccessful inter partes reviews Apple had filed challenging the same Qualcomm patent claims, ultimately invalidating all claims at issue. Subsequently, the board found it unnecessary to review whether the same claims were wrongfully upheld in the remaining IPRs and whether there were estoppel problems that should have barred those now-moot challenges. The three-judge panel issued a trio of nonprecedential opinions, with the main...

