GSA Quadruples Contract Goal For Disadvantaged Small Biz

By Daniel Wilson (March 24, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. General Services Administration said Thursday that it would quadruple its goal for contracts awarded to small disadvantaged businesses in 2022, compared to the previous year, as part of a broader equity push by the Biden administration. The GSA, acting in consultation with the Small Business Administration, has set its fiscal year 2022 contracting goal for small disadvantaged businesses, or SDBs, to 21% of its prime contract spending, up from the statutory governmentwide goal of 5% it used in fiscal 2021, it said. The agency did not state its goal in specific dollar terms, but it is likely to be around...

