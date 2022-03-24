Ex-HP Exec Admits To $4.8M Wire Fraud Scheme

By Donald Morrison (March 24, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A former Hewlett-Packard executive pled guilty Wednesday to stealing nearly $5 million from the tech giant, admitting to using company credit cards to buy luxury cars, designer bags and expensive jewelry. Shelbee Szeto pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns, admitting to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. in an Oakland courtroom to using her position as HP's executive assistant and finance planning manager to defraud her former employer of $4.8 million. Szeto, who was employed by HP between August 2017 and June 2021, was accused of using commercial credit cards to wire money to...

